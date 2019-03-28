Tacos and beer: Memorial City expansion plans revealed

HOUSTON - Plans were revealed Thursday for the expansion of Memorial City to the north side of I-10.

MetroNational revealed the plans that will develop an 18-tract expansion on the northwest corner of Gessner Road and the Katy Freeway, across from Memorial City Mall.

The new development will include Kirby Ice House, which signed on to build a 7,000-square-foot patio bar with an expansive courtyard.

Mia's Table will open a 5,830-square-foot restaurant and Torchy's Tacos is committed to a 4,550-square-foot space. Torchy's and Mia's will share a 7,000-square-foot courtyard.

“Our customers have been requesting a Mia’s Table in their Memorial neighborhood for quite some time,” said Houston restaurateur Johnny Carrabba. “We decided on Memorial City because it is such a dynamic location and a natural fit for this family-friendly concept.”

Builders are expected to break ground on Kirby Ice House this spring and are expected to open in spring 2020.

The mixed-use site will also include office buildings and developers are exploring the possibilities of building a hotel.

“This master plan exemplifies the health of the West Houston corridor,” said MetroNational President Jason Johnson. “Our company began assembling this 18-acre tract in 2005 as part of our strategic master plan. This major expansion illustrates our continued commitment to developing and redeveloping the 265 acres that comprise Memorial City.”

