Sweeny woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy involving minors

GALVESTON, Texas - Sweeny woman has plead guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking of children, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Angela Marks, 24, was originally one of nine charged as part of a sex-trafficking ring that used sexually oriented websites to advertise four minors for sex, the DOJ said.

After having the girls pose in provocative positions, pictures were taken with Marks' phone and put online for advertising of the victims using the site, Backpage. While the victims were with "customers," Marks would monitor the three victims' encounters, even going as far as hiding in the hotel bathroom, according to the DOJ.

These prostitution dates occurred at Hobby Inn and Stay Express Inn in Houston, the DOJ said.

She also collected the proceeds from the dates and provided condoms, food and drugs to the victims, officials said.

Sentencing is set for May 9. Marks faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine, the DOJ said.

