SWAT standoff ends with man in custody at southwest Houston home

HOUSTON - A man was taken into custody Tuesday after an hours-long standoff at a home in southwest Houston, police said.

Houston police were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 15700 block of Homebriar Court. Investigators said the incident between 38-year-old Jascen King and his wife started several days ago and involved a gun.

According to police, King left the home, but later returned and refused to leave.

“He was cutting off the power to the home, which triggered the alarm," HPD Capt. Bainbridge said. "Officers got out here and a female was out here with small child. Turns out they had a disturbance here on Sunday where the man held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.”

A SWAT team was called to try to coax the man out. After several hours, the man remained in the home.

King called the Channel 2 newsroom and said he was afraid to come out of the house because he didn't want to be shot.

Just before 6 a.m. King surrendered to police.

No one was injured.

It is unclear what led to the dispute between King and his wife.

He faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

