SWAT officer shoots armed man while serving warrant at Waller County home, deputies say

PATTISON, Texas - A man was shot to death Wednesday by an officer who was serving a warrant at a home in Waller County, authorities said.

Investigators said the Waller County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were executing the warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Avenue I in Pattison, when a man at the home pointed a gun at the SWAT team. A member of the team opened fire, shooting the man at least once, deputies said.

He was taken to Memorial Katy Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.



The Texas Rangers and the Waller County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.