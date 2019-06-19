Suspect shot, another in custody after chase in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Two people are in custody Wednesday following a chase and officer-involved shooting in Southwest Houston, according to police.

One suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition after he was shot by an officer at a Burger King in the 9600 block of Bissonnet Street, police said.

A witness said she saw the chase.

"Going northbound on the feeder road. That's when we saw them come speed around and hit the curb. It blew a tire," Deanne Murphy said.

Both tires on the vehicle police were chasing were blown out.

Police said the first suspect was taken into custody at 9901 Club Creek Drive.

After being arrested, he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

When the police came in contact with the second suspect at the Burger King, shots were fired, police said.

The second suspect was seen in Sky 2 video laying on the ground as police searched him. A gun and knife were seen being thrown from near the suspect as he was apprehended.

It's not clear why the chase started or what charges the suspects will be facing.

