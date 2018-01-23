Suspect photo released in fatal HEB parking lot shooting

HOUSTON - Additional surveillance photos have been released of one of two men accused of following a man into a parking lot and shooting him multiple times Saturday before speeding off, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported around noon Saturday in the parking lot of an HEB grocery store, located along the 9800 block of Blackhawk Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as 75-year-old That Le.

Police released pictures of the vehicle and suspect caught in surveillance video from the store. The video shows a gold Infinity sedan following a white Lexus SUV into the parking lot. Later, the video shows a man getting out of the Infinity and walking toward the victim's SUV.

Police said an altercation followed before the victim was shot three times. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe there were at least two men in the car that followed the victim into the parking lot. Both wore hooded sweatshirts, investigators said.

Police do not have a motive at the moment and are investigating the shooting as a random attack.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are working to learn more about this shooting.

