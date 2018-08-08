Suspect named in deadly beating of 83-year-old Pasadena grandfather

Silvano Dejesus Echavarria is seen in these images released by Pasadena, Texas, police on Aug. 8, 2018.

PASADENA, Texas - Police identified a suspect Wednesday in the beating death of an 83-year-old grandfather in Pasadena.

According to Pasadena police, Silvano Dejesus Echavarria, 23, is wanted in connection with the death of Pedro Munive, whose body was found Sunday morning in the parking lot of his Shave Street apartment complex.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a man approach Munive after jumping over a fence from a neighboring apartment complex. The pair had a conversation before it turned violent, investigators said.

“The suspect ended up striking the victim multiple times and kicking him to death,” said Lt. Thomas Warnke, of the Pasadena Police Department. “It appeared, at some point, he went through the victim’s pockets.”

Anyone with information on Echavarria’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.