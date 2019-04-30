Suspect identified after Yellow Cab driver dies in shooting outside Kroger in Montrose

HOUSTON - A suspect has been identified after a Yellow Cab driver was shot to death outside a Kroger in Montrose Monday, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 p.m. in a Kroger's parking lot in the 3000 block of Montrose Boulevard.

Houston police said Jiterion Kelger, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after being accused of shooting a Yellow Cab driver.

Police said the driver was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. Police said Kelger was seen leaving the scene in a black sedan.

The cab driver was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. It was announced Tuesday that the driver died from his injuries, according to police.

VIDEO: Aerials of Yellow Cab shooting in Montrose

Investigators detained several persons of interest and witnesses at the scene. Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and two of its passengers from the information given by witnesses, which led to the identification of Kelger, officials said.

Police are searching for Kelger.

Anyone with information on Kelger's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

