Suspect dead, victim injured after robbery turns into shootout in Spring

A man is dead and another is injured after an attempted robbery ended in a shootout in Spring.

SPRING, Texas - A man is dead and another is injured after an attempted robbery ended in a shootout in Spring.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane.

Deputies said a man was getting out of his truck when he was approached by two other men who tried to rob him.

The situation escalated and the driver and robbers opened fire on each other, authorities said.

Deputies said one of the robbers was hit and had to be rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The robbery victim was shot once in the leg. His family rushed him to a hospital and he is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Authorities said they are still looking for the second would-be robber.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.