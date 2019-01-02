Surveillance video shows moment of deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

This image taken from surveillance video shows the moment a deadly crash happened in north Houston on Jan. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - Surveillance video recorded by cameras at two nearby businesses showed the moment a vehicle investigators said was being driven by a 14-year-old boy ran a red light and slammed into a vehicle, killing a woman on New Year's Day.

The crash was reported about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Aldine Mail Route and Aldine Westfield Road.

Investigators said teens in a GMC Acadia were throwing eggs at another driver, who began to chase the teens’ SUV. Investigators said the SUV ran a red light at 60 mph and crashed into 45-year-old Silvia Zavala’s pickup.

Zavala died in the crash.

The teens reported that the driver who was chasing them brandished a gun, investigators said. That driver did not stop at the scene of the crash, investigators said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators have identified the driver of the pursuing vehicle and are in the process of interviewing that person.

The 14-year-old driver of the SUV is facing a murder charge in connection with the crash.

The teens suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

