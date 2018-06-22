Super fan uses billboards to make recruiting pitch for Lebron James to join Rockets

HOUSTON - A local super fan is taking recruitment into his own hands by purchasing billboards around Houston in an attempt to convince Lebron James to come and play basketball with the Rockets.

James is a free agent this offseason and has not announced where he intends to play basketball next season.

The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

The Cavs, James' team last season, were swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Greg Andrews is putting up the billboards in an effort to woo James to come and team up with Chris Paul, James Harden and Mike D'Antoni in Houston.

The first billboard is scheduled to be installed on I-45 South about 600 feet south of Wayside.

Here are the designs that will be on the billboards:

