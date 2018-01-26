Super blue moon lunar eclipse: What you can expect to see in Houston area

HOUSTON - Jan. 31 is a morning that has plenty of astronomers excited! Not just a BLUE moon, but a SUPER BLUE moon and, for some parts of the world, a full Lunar Eclipse will turn the moon’s color copper. Thus, some are calling this event a SUPER BLUE-BLOOD MOON!

So what’s a blue moon in the first place? Simply the second full moon in any month and for a month to have two full moons we usually have to wait about 2 1/2 years (or once in a blue moon, get it?). Weirdly, this March also has two full moons so we are in a year with double blue moons! No full moon for February! By the way, the whole double blue moon thing only happens about four times a century and not again until 2037. So that’s a nice rarity we are experiencing.

All right, so we have our blue moon. This same moon will be in what is called perigee, or the closest the moon actually gets to Earth during its orbit (apogee is the opposite, the farthest away). So that closeness makes the moon seem about 14 percent bigger and, if it’s a clear night, brighter as well. We call that a supermoon. Same moon, just looks a little larger than normal.

So we have a blue supermoon coming up. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7:26 a.m. to be exact. Add to this a full eclipse, which we won’t see in Houston but they will see in Hawaii, and you get a lunar eclipse of the blue supermoon! That eclipse (the Earth moving between the moon and the sun) casts a reddish, blood-red hue on the moon which is where the blood part of this name arrives. So how often do we get something like this? Blue and super and eclipsed, all at the same time?

Drum roll, please: according to Forbes magazine, blue moons make up about 3 percent of all full moons, supermoons are approximately 25 percent of all full moons, and total lunar eclipses occur during 5.6 percent of full moons. That means that a blue, super, totally eclipsed moon occurs with 0.042 percent of full moons: once every 2,380 full moons or so. On average, that corresponds to once every 265 years!

In the event you aren’t vacationing in Hawaii to see this on Wednesday, be comforted in that fact that we’ll have another chance next Jan. 21 to see a fully eclipsed super moon. Never mind that it won’t be a blue moon (which isn’t really a big deal), it will be a spectacular sight!



