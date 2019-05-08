Sugar Land neighborhood recovering after receiving nearly 10 inches of rain

SUGAR LAND, Texas - In the First Colony neighborhood of Sugar Land, several streets were flooded in Tuesday’s storms, surprising neighbors.

“It doesn't flood; it doesn't happen here,” said Katy Zipprian. “I can’t take my son to school today because we can’t get out of here.”

The overnight rainfall forced several drivers to park their vehicles in the middle of the street. Some drivers even had to spend the night in their cars.

Aiden, 17, a Junior at Clements High School, walked around the neighborhood Wednesday morning trying to make sure everyone was OK.

“I am just going around seeing if anyone needs help,” said Aiden.

Aiden said he was up late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

“I had to carry some lady (through flood waters) that spent the night at my house,” Aiden said. “She started pretty much thanking me. She wanted to cry, I was like, ‘Don't worry about it.’”

Sugar Land received more than 9 inches of rain since Tuesday. The city reports its storm drains are over capacity and more than 100 vehicles were abandoned overnight.

The majority of street flooding in the area has slowly been clearing, but there are still some impassable roads in the area.

“A car can be replaced easily. Your life can't," Aiden said.

