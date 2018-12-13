Student says she was almost abducted on her way to school in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land authorities are investigating after a student said she was almost abducted Wednesday morning on her way to school.

The Fort Settlement Middle School student said she was riding her bicycle when she was approached by two people in a burgundy-colored van near the intersection of Colony Crossings and Elkins Road.

The student told authorities that the people were wearing ski masks and the passenger flashed a gun and told her to get in the van.

The student said she started screaming and rode away from the van on her bicycle.

Neighbors that live by the intersection are on high alert after learning of the attempted kidnapping.

"I’m now just being cautious of my surroundings while I’m running at night,” Felix Rao said.

Hari Rao lives near the intersection and says the area is typically safe. But he is not taking any chances with his 8-year-old daughter.

“We were planning to actually have her bike from here to school from here to school, but I’m not sure about that anymore,” Hari Rao said.

When she got to school, she told administrators.

Sugar Land police are investigating the student's claim.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.