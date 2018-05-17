Students take part in 'Hamilton' education program

HOUSTON - As the Broadway hit show "Hamilton" nears the end of its run in Houston, 2,500 students and teachers from Title 1 schools in the Houston area came together to see the show and some of those students even performed on the stage.

The trip was part of a Hamilton education program called Edu-Ham.

Schools had to apply to be a part of the program. Once accepted, they received a curriculum and spent weeks studying American revolutionary history that included Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.

Participating high school students were then asked to put together performance pieces that could be a song, rap, spoken word or monologues.

Working in partnership with Hamilton, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History selected about a dozen student groups to perform on the Hamilton stage at the Hobby Center.

“Before we started performing, I was really nervous,” said Erin Andress, an Advanced Placement History student at Kipp Academy Houston High School.

Nearly, 30 Houston-area schools were accepted.

“The kids were digging into primary sources, coming up with really creative student original projects, they got in groups, they made their original performance pieces,” said Ali Boutras, a teacher and the program director of Edu-Ham for Kipp Academy Houston High School.

“They were like make something up about revolution, but I wanted to tie it to present day,” said Edward Ramirez, a Kipp Academy Houston High and AP history student. Ramirez’s performance piece tied revolutionary times to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Dreamers."

Then, the Hamilton actors answered questions from students about their journey to their roles in one of Broadway’s hottest shows.

“I auditioned 11 times,” said Chaundre Hall-Broofield who plays Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the show.

The actors also talked about how they hoped students would be inspired to go out themselves and write the next hit musical.

With their Hamilton style, the students impressed the performers they would soon see on stage.

“Oh my gosh, who knew there was so much talent in Houston,” said Nicholas Christopher, who plays Aaron Burr. “I mean, obviously Beyonce and everybody else, but this is the next generation coming up."

Here are the schools that were chosen to participate in Edu-Ham:

Alief Early College High School

Alief Taylor High School

Bellaire High School

Charles H. Milby High School

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston

Cypress Falls High

Douglas MacArthur High School

Eisenhower High School

Elsik High School

Energy Institute High School

KIPP Houston High School

KIPP Northeast College Preparatory

KIPP Sunnyside High School

Mayde Creek High School

Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men

New Caney High School

North Forest High School

Pasadena Memorial High School

Sharpstown High School

South Early College High School

Splendora High School

Stratford High School

Victory Early College High School

Westside High School

Willowridge High School

Young Women's College Preparatory Academy

