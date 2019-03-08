Student stabbed in eye during argument over brownie dies, police say

HOUSTON - A southwest Houston middle school student died after being stabbed in the eye by another student during an argument over a brownie, police said Friday.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Bellaire Boulevard and Rookin Street.

According to Houston police, witnesses reported that the 14-year-old victim got into an argument with another juvenile and was then stabbed. The second juvenile fled the scene, heading east on Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.

Authorities said Houston Independent School District police were originally investigating the case, but Houston Police Department investigators were brought in when the victim’s condition worsened.

Police said in a tweet Friday that the boy had succumbed to his injuries.

UPDATE: sadly, the 14-year-old stabbed on Wednesday (March 6) at 6436 Bellaire Boulevard has died. No other information is available at this time. The original news release on this case can be found here ===> https://t.co/KWXTOBbeB7 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 8, 2019

HISD officials issued the following statement about the incident:

“Police are investigating an occurrence that took place off-campus, after dismissal (Wednesday) near Jane Long Academy that resulted in a student being seriously injured. Counselors will be on campus (Thursday) to offer support and guidance to students.”

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

