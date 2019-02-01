Gunman on run after student shot at Atascocita HS, officials say

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A student was shot at Atascocita High School on Thursday, according to Harris County authorities.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the school parking lot.

Students were on campus for after-school activities, officials said.

It is not clear where the the 16-year-old student was shot, but officials said he suffered non-life-threatening wounds and is conscious and talking. He was struck in the foot and grazed across the torso, authorities said.

Harris County officials said two shooters left the scene in a red Chevrolet Impala.

Atascocita HS update: shooting victim said to be 16 years. Non-life threatening wounds, he’s conscious and talking. Two possible teen suspects, either White or Hispanic males, fled in a red colored Impala vehicle. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 1, 2019

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 713-221-6000.

