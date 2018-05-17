Student says former Cy-Fair teacher gave her drugs, STD, records show

CYPRESS, Texas - A student told investigators that a now-former Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District teacher gave her drugs, raped her and infected her with a sexually-transmitted disease, according to court records.

Justin Washington, who officials said resigned as a teacher at Hamilton Middle School after allegations of the relationship surfaced, was arrested Wednesday and charged with improper relationship with a student.

According to a probable cause document, the Cypress Creek High School student told a teacher last month that the relationship between Washington and her began in the summer of 2017. She later told investigators that she was in a “vulnerable place” and thought Washington “wanted to be there for” her, according to the document.

The girl told investigators that Washington once told her, “Maybe I can relive the high school sneaking out days with you,” according to the document.

Washington admitted to investigators that he and the girl had sex “four to five times,” and he described the relationship as a consensual “fling,” according to the document.

According to the document, Washington said he understood that it is against the law for an educator to have sex with a student.

A spokesman for Cy-Fair ISD said that Washington was removed from campus before he resigned.

Washington was booked into the Harris County Jail on $10,000 bond.

A mugshot of Washington was not immediately released.

