Student arrested after defending sister during fight at La Marque High School

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A chaotic scene at La Marque High School was caught on camera on Thursday morning.

VIDEO: Student slammed at La Marque High School

"I got a phone call from my sister saying William (Jones) is being arrested," Jarquetta Campbell, whose son was recently arrested, said.

Campbell said the student seen in the video being arrested is her 17-year-old son, William Jones, who she said was trying to break up a fight between his sister and another girl.

"I'm just trying to prevent the next thing from happening to making things worse," Jones said.

Jones said he wasn't resisting and even had his hands behind his back when he was taken down by the sheriff's deputy working security at the school.

He was then arrested and charged with assaulting the officer by making a verbal threat.

"I tried to grab my sister and, I don't know, the police just jacked me up," Jones said.

"To see him handled like that, it hurt me as a mother," Campbell said.

The Texas City Independent School District said it is investigating the case and said it's protocol during any student takedown that the sheriff's office reviews the case.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is looking into the incident, but also said the student threatened the deputy.

The Sheriff's Office has since launched an internal investigation to see if the course of action taken by the deputy was correct.

"Him charging him and slamming him the way he did is unacceptable. Something has to be done," Campbell said.

