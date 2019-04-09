Student accused of threatening classmate with photo of 3D-printed gun

Authorities said a student threatened his classmate by sending a photo of this gun.

KATY, Texas - A 14-year-old student was taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said he made a terroristic threat.

The Harmony School student texted pictures of a gun to another student and told them not to go to school, authorities said.

The student who received the text alerted school officials, who then reported the incident to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the student who made the threat bought plans online for $5 to make a 3D-printed gun. A friend then printed the parts for the student, authorities said.

The gun was found at the student's residence after the student's parents allowed authorities to search their son's room.

Investigators said the gun was not functional because the trigger and hammer were solid plastic and don't move. The parts were glued together.

