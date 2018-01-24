Stranger arrested after rapping to 2Pac, dancing outside west Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A family is confused why a man decided to rap and dance on their front porch, which was all captured surveillance video.

“He never looked at the camera, so it wasn’t like he was performing for the camera. He was just performing for my front door. I have no idea why or what he was doing,” said Tony Willis, the homeowner.

Willis said he was scraping his windshield and taking the trash out around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday when he noticed a parked car in their cul-de-sac, but he didn't think much of it at the time.

“There was a car running with the windows down, which I thought was odd, and I just assumed it was somebody waiting for one of my neighbors to give them a ride to work or something, so I didn’t pay much attention to it,” Willis said. “I left and I didn’t think anything of it. I got to work and my wife called me and asked if I got her text and I said, 'No.' I asked her what was it about and she said, 'The neighbors said there was somebody parked in our driveway banging on the front door.'”

Willis looked at his Ring App, which is a device that acts as a doorbell and surveillance camera, and saw the man who was dancing on his front porch.

WATCH: Front porch rapper Ring surveillance video

“So I pulled it (the video) up and sure enough, here is this guy banging on the door. You can see he tries the door first, tries to get in, then banging on the door, then he goes from banging on the door to where he kind of leads into singing a rap song, which was odd,” he said.

The man is seen freestyling on the porch. He then leaves, goes to his car, turns up 2Pac’s song “Shed So Many Tears” and returns to the front porch dancing and singing along.

“He may have thought he was at a party and he was ready to have a fun time. I have no idea,” Willis said.

Neighbors ended up calling police, who arrested the man and charged him with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

