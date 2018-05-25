Still no motive for Santa Fe shootings

SANTA FE, Texas - Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ first court date still has not been scheduled but his attorneys have asked a judge to consider granting a reasonable bond for their client.

Pagourtzis, 17, remains under suicide watch and isolated from other inmates at the Galveston County Jail.

One of the teen’s attorneys, Nick Poehl, told KPRC that Pagourtzis has not been able to give a reason for the mass shootings at Santa Fe High School.

"It's kind of complicated by the fact that, in these types of situations, what is an explanation? But, no, there's difficulties in him relaying what happened,” said Poehl.

“Is it that he's being uncooperative or he just can't?” asked Channel 2 investigator Robert Arnold.

“I don't know if I know enough to really answer that question at this point,” said Poehl.

Without going into detail about a legal strategy, Poehl said he plans to have Pagourtzis undergo a mental health evaluation.

"I would say he is having issues but I'm not qualified to say exactly what those issues are. 'Dazed' is a good word," said Poehl.

“You don't think he understands the gravity of the situation?” asked Arnold.

“I'm not at all clear that he does right now,” said Poehl.

Both Poehl and prosecutors said it may be a couple of weeks before an initial court hearing is scheduled in the case.

