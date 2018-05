HOUSTON - Police officers were involved in a standoff Tuesday at a southwest Houston business.

The incident was reported about 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Ramus Street and McAllister Road.

Houston police said they were attempting to serve a warrant when the person they were looking for barricaded themselves inside a business.

It was not immediately clear why the person was being sought.

