Spring ISD principal under fire, accused of hurtful comments about special needs student

HOUSTON - A Spring ISD principal is learning the consequences of her words.

Word quickly spread on social media about a joke Ponderosa Elementary School Principal Shanna Swearingen made on April 17 about one of her students in front of three staff members.

The young boy is black, in special education and has behavioral problems. He is known to run off from class, according to his guardian.

Swearingen was overheard saying, “We won’t chase him. We will call the police and tell them he has a gun so they can come faster.”

Michael Burnett is the PTA president for Ponderosa Elementary School. He said he first read about the comments through a Spring neighborhood Facebook group. He said he’s having a tough time believing the principal would make such a remark.

“I don’t believe that it’s fair for people to take to social media on something that is hearsay,” he said. “I think the best thing would have been to come to her and ask the question.”

Burnett said the comment doesn't align with Swearingen’s character.

“The principal has been awesome. She broke her back during Hurricane Harvey and worked in homes of all races,” he added.

Swearingen’s comment was acknowledged in a letter written by Assistant Principal Marcus LeFlore to staff. The letter said in part:

Regarding the events of last Tuesday, April 17, 2018, one of our own, our leader, made a mistake. Something was said that should not have been said and it struck a chord based on some of the events occurring in today’s society.

The Spring ISD also took to paper to say:

“We are aware of the situation regarding a thoughtless and insensitive comment made by the Ponderosa Elementary School principal to three staff members. As a diverse district committed to dignity and respect for all, we take this incident very seriously. While the comment was made in jest, it was inappropriate and should never have been made.”

The district said the principal takes full responsibility and apologizes to her school community.

KPRC spoke with the guardian of the child Swearingen was talking about to staff members. His guardian was unaware such comments were made prior to speaking with KPRC. He now has a meeting scheduled with the school.

