Spike strips used to stop woman accused of drunken driving, leading police on chase, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Spike strips were used to stop an accused drunken driver on the Hardy Toll Road on Saturday, according to authorities.

A deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in the 17000 block of the Hardy Toll Road, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading authorities on a brief pursuit, authorities said.

Keli Lott stopped the vehicle in a parking lot, but would not comply with the commands from deputies, authorities said.

Lott attempted to drive away again, but deputies were able to use spike strips to stop her vehicle and take her in to custody, according to authorities.

Authorities said Lott displayed several signs of intoxication.

“Keli Lott was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with evading motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated second offense. Her total bond was set at a total of $7,000 out of the 337th District Court and County Court 10,” Constable Mark Herman said.

