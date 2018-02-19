10-year-old girl in coma after 130 mph chase ends in crash

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - A family, including a 10-year-old girl, was injured after a chase suspect crashed into their vehicle, going 130 to 140 mph in south Houston early Sunday.

The chase started around 1:20 a.m. in Dickinson when deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup truck for traffic violations near Termini Street and Highway 3, police said.

PHOTOS: Speeds reach 130 mph in chase from Dickinson to South Houston

The driver, identified as Juan Alvizo, 28, of La Porte, refused to stop for officials, and the chase began near Highway 3 and Deats and ended at Highway 3 and Mississippi Street, police said.

The truck was involved in a crash, ending the chase, hitting a car near Highway 3 and Edgebrook, police said. Monica Bustos, her boyfriend, Mike Garcia and their daughter Annabella,10, were in that other car. The family was heading home from a friend’s house when their car was hit, flipping multiple times.

“I don’t even remember him hitting me,” said Garcia, who was driving. “I don’t even remember seeing no lights. I think I blacked out from there when he hit me.”

Garcia was treated for a broken rib. Bustos has several bruises on her face. Both are in wheelchairs.

Annabella suffered the greatest injuries. The girl is in a medically-induced coma at Texas Children’s Hospital. She also has a broken pelvis. Her parents said doctors had to open her skull to help reduce the swelling.

“My daughter is in bad condition. Who knows if she could make it?” Garcia said outside the children’s hospital in her medical gown. “I hope she does. Because of his fault, look where my baby is at.”

The family said Annabella needs prayers. Doctors said the child’s injuries are life-threatening.

Garcia said Annabella could be in the ICU for months

Police said Alvizo was also hospitalized, and he will be arraigned on a charge of evading with a vehicle once he is released.

Dickinson police released the following statement regarding the department's pursuit policy:

"Dickinson Police Department pursuit policy allows officers to initiate vehicular pursuit when

the suspect exhibits the intention to avoid apprehension by refusing to stop when properly

directed to do so. No more than two department vehicles may enter pursuit without

supervisor approval. Supervisors will monitor the pursuit by ensuring compliance with

department policy. The department will review this pursuit for compliance with policy, as it

does with all pursuits."

The case is under investigation by state and local authorities and more charges could be filed against Alvizo, police said.

