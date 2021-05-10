NASA’s Apollo moon program wasn’t sustainable, but with commercial space, Artemis can be

Americans have not stepped foot on the moon in nearly 50 years, but that’s going to change very soon.

This week on “Space Curious,” Astralytical space consulting firm founder Laura Forcyzk helped explain why the U.S. left the moon after the final Apollo mission and hasn’t been back.

The U.S. space race with Russia was the major driving factor to achieve a moon landing in the 1960s. The reason NASA stopped sending astronauts after 1972 and didn’t build the moon base it plans to now comes down to funding and politics.

“It is entirely political. Believe it or not, we proved 50 years ago that we could land humans on the moon,” Forcyzk said. “The Apollo program wasn’t meant to be sustainable. It was meant to beat the Soviet Union to the moon to ‘win the space race.’ And we succeeded in that mission, we’d be in the United States, though NASA accomplished that mission. And once that accomplished lunar landing people on the lunar surface, their mission was over.”

According to the Planetary Society, with inflation, if the U.S. went back to the moon today with the Apollo program, it would cost roughly $280 billion. That’s about $24 billion per year for Apollo missions of the 1960s and ’70s, which is more than NASA’s current annual budget of $24 billion. The space agency’s budget is divided between many programs and priorities, not just the new moon program, Artemis.

Decades later, there is now a commercial space company boom driving the return to the moon -- not only for the U.S., but around the world.

