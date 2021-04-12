Sea of dunes as big as Texas discovered on Mars

Everything is bigger in Texas – until you get to outer space.

According to NASA, a sea of dark dunes that could cover an area as big as Texas is on Mars.

The blue dunes are surrounding the Red Planet’s northern polar cap.

According to NASA, the scene below combines images taken from December 2002 to November 2004 by the Thermal Emission Imaging System instrument on the Mars Odyssey orbiter.

According to NASA, the special set of images marks the 20th anniversary of Odyssey, the longest-working Mars spacecraft in history.