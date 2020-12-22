Houston Spaceport to be home to world’s first commercially built space station

HOUSTON – The Houston Spaceport will be home to the world’s first space station to built by a commercial space company.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Tuesday that Axiom Space will build a 14-acre headquarters at the city’s spaceport next year and provide 1,000 high-paying jobs.

Axiom CEO Michael Suffredini said the company will grow to those 1,000 employees over the next three years.

Suffredini said the first module of the Axiom space station is set to be launched in late 2024 and will be the first commercial module to be attached to the International Space Station. Two more modules will be launched and attached to the ISS before it is retired. Once the ISS is retired, the Axiom modules will detach and remain in low-earth orbit.

Axiom will also provide commercial missions to the space station, the first of which is expected to launch late next year, Suffredini said.

“If you want to go to space, we take care of everything you need, just give us a call,” Suffredini said.

Launches of the Axiom-built modules will happen in Florida, Suffredini said.