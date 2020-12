CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A nighttime rocket launch will light up the skies over Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday.

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy carrying the NROL-44 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office was originally set to launch about 5:15 p.m., from the Space Launch Complex-37. The launch was rescheduled for 7:09 p.m.

