Some details of Barbara Bush's funeral released

HOUSTON - Those responsible for arranging the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush released limited details about what will happen during Saturday’s service.

Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

The funeral for the matriarch of the Bush family will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church off Woodway Drive at 11 a.m. Saturday.

About 1,500 people are expected to attend the invitation-only service, including the sitting first lady, former presidents and former first ladies.

During the 90-minute affair, Bush will be eulogized by her son and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, her personal friend and confidant Susan Baker and historian Jon Meacham. Faith leaders from Houston and Kennebunkport, Maine, where the family spends their summers, will also speak.

The full program of the funeral will be released on Saturday morning.

After the funeral, Mrs. Bush will be taken to the Bush Library in College Station, where she will be buried. The procession will travel through Memorial Park before proceeding north to College Station.

Officials have said that Woodway Drive from Chimney Rock Road to South Post Oak Lane will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at midnight Friday until the motorcade leaves for College Station on Saturday. Foot traffic in the area will also be prohibited.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said people can watch the motorcade from Memorial Park and from overpasses that have sidewalks. He said that drivers should make sure they are legally parked before they walk to the location where they will watch the procession.

