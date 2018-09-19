Spencer Solves It: Bill's Brigade works to get new leg for former volunteer firefighter

HOUSTON - Inside a tiny, cramped, tattered, trailer home in Porter, Texas, 53-year-old Jerry Pizzoferrato swallows down a handful of expensive, prescription drugs and prepares to do something he hates more than anything else, climbing into his wheelchair where he will sit trapped for the remainder of this day.

You see, last December Jerry had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

For nine months now, he has been unable to get a prosthetic leg that would allow him to walk again.

“It bothers me because I can’t do the things that I used to do. (Crying) I want to… if I could be to get up and walk and play with my children,” Jerry said with tears filling his eyes.

To understand Jerry’s heartbreak, you have to know that for 28-years, Jerry’s passion in life was firefighting.

He bravely served on two different volunteer fire departments, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and The Westfield Road Fire Department.

“I like helping people. I don’t like to see anybody hurt,” Jerry said.

“The department would call him and he would be like Johnny-on-the-spot. He’d be there. He loved firefighting, he loved it. If you could ever not find Jerry, you go to the fire department and that’s where he’d be,” said Jerry’s sister Leanna Hand.

But lately, it’s Jerry who has needed help.

He is now struggling with diabetes and third-stage kidney failure.

For the last nine months he has been battling depression, after four different health insurance companies promised to cover the cost of getting him a new prosthetic limb, and all four failed to do so, saying that was not covered under his particular plan.

“It’s wrong, to take his money and lie to him and not step up to the plate and get him the leg that they promised,” said Jerry’s wife Peggy Pizzoferrato.

“He’s been very depressed and feeling like he should, you know, not even be here anymore, because he just feels like he will never get a leg,” said Jerry’s daughter Mary Beth Moore.

That’s when Jerry’s family wrote to Spencer Solves It.

And almost immediately, we arranged for Jerry to be treated by the prosthetic limb specialists at Unlimited Prosthetics in Houston.

Now, the highly trained technicians at Unlimited Prosthetics will measure every angle of Jerry’s amputated leg.

They measure, wrap it, cast it in plaster and create a custom mold from which they can build Jerry a custom designed prosthetic left leg.

“We are actually all giving him a little piece of us by being able to make a prosthetic for him. It’s a lot of work, a lot that goes into it, it’s not something that’s done overnight. So my staff really puts a lot of hard work into it. We are thrilled to do it for Jerry,” said Erika Sanchez, owner of Unlimited Prosthetics Inc.

“This is incredible, you are giving Jerry his life back, you are giving him his life back,” said Leanna Hand.

Jerry’s family knows what is at stake here and so does Jerry.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I really appreciate this, I really do,” Jerry said.

