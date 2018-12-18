Sole finalist for Katy ISD superintendent could be named

KATY, Texas - On Monday night, Katy Independent School District board members will consider naming the lone finalist for the position of superintendent, but one board member is concerned that the process is being rushed.

“My biggest concern is that we as a board of trustees work for the community. We should hire and proceed with a national search process in order to obtain the highest-quality candidates for our superintendent spot,” said Rebecca Fox, a Katy ISD School Board trustee.

She said that, at the board's last meeting on Dec. 10, she asked the board to do a formal search or to take a survey to get community input.

“They refused to do that, and so the only option I have to find what my community wants is to use the only avenue I have, which is social media, to communicate with them,” said Fox.

Earlier this year, Dr. Lance Hindt resigned as superintendent amid allegations of bullying from his high school days.

“We should ask our community for their input. We should do a transparent professional search,” said Fox.

In November, the board approved Deputy Superintendent Ken Gregorski to serve as the district’s interim superintendent starting on Dec. 1.

Now, Gregorski could possibly become the district’s next leader.

“Mr. Gregorski is a fine educator and a great businessman. He’s done great things for our school district. This is not about Mr. Gregorski. This is about a transparent, professional, inclusive search to find the most highly qualified candidate for our extremely highly qualified district,” said Fox. “He could be the very best-qualified candidate and it isn’t fair to him if we don’t proceed with a formal search process.”

Katy ISD serves 80,000 students.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.