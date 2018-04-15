News

Social media reacts to news of Barbara Bush's declining health

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor, Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

News of former first lady Barbara Bush’s failing health led to many messages of support from politicians, law enforcement and journalists alike.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time.”

Below is a collection of some of the tweets about Bush:

