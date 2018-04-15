Social media reacts to news of Barbara Bush's declining health

News of former first lady Barbara Bush’s failing health led to many messages of support from politicians, law enforcement and journalists alike.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time.”

Below is a collection of some of the tweets about Bush:

Here’s to Barbara Bush—an American icon and Texas legend. Our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/N7i5OJRPGw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 15, 2018

Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country. Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pewdIu2hjr — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 15, 2018

Prayers for the Bush family ❤️❤️❤️. https://t.co/AZM66wyuuX — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) April 15, 2018

Our thoughts and Prayers are with the George Bush family during these times. pic.twitter.com/9uHUWfqcuc — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush is a woman of grace, humility and great compassion. She and her family are in our prayers. https://t.co/VQHGmHyPfq — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2018

Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. More Details: https://t.co/8yVFpssxDl pic.twitter.com/5TAJfA8nB8 — Bush Foundation (@Bush41) April 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers with our former first lady Barbara Bush - an icon of our times. https://t.co/ufvHd0c4p5 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 15, 2018

Keeping Barbara Bush and her family in my heart and prayers. I will never forget how kind she was to me on every occasion we met, and how fondly the White House staff always spoke of her. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 15, 2018

Tonette and I send our prayers to former First Lady Barbara Bush. She has been such an inspiration to the nation over the years and we are grateful for her positive impact on America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xZ6s4NKwHj — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 15, 2018

