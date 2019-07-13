Small plane crashes into Katy community center, deputies say

The aftermath of a small plane crash at a Katy community center on July 13, 2019. (Photo: Nicholas Auger)

HOUSTON - A small plane crashed into a community center in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Nottingham Community Center off Kingsland Blvd. and Houghton Road.

A photo taken by a witness showed flames shooting from a building at the center next to the pool, as well as fiery wreckage in the swimming pool.

Emergency personnel can be seen in the image.

We are working to confirm any injuries.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

We'll post more details here once we get them.

