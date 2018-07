KATY, Texas - A small airplane crashed Tuesday in west Harris County.

The crash was reported about 9:10 a.m. in a field near the intersection of FM Road 529 and Porter Road, north of Katy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the pilot was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to the scene to conduct an investigation, according to DPS.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.