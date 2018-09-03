Small dog saves girl, 11, from being abducted by man in Pasadena, family says

HOUSTON - An 11-year-old girl was nearly abducted Sunday morning in Pasadena while walking her dog, according to her family.

"He grabbed her by the arm and said, 'Come on,'" said Bianca Hernandez, the victim's sister.

The girl, a sixth-grade student in the Midland area who was visiting family, resisted the would-be abductor but was losing the struggle until her dog, "Ray," a 2-year-old Beagle Mix, jumped into the fray, according to the family.

"He bit the man's left leg, she then ran home," Hernandez said Monday.

Both the girl and the dog survived the attack physically unscathed. The assailant left the Willow Oaks Townhome complex on Willow Oaks Circle in Pasadena, just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video at the complex captured a clear shot of the suspect and the license plate of the green 2001 Ford Expedition he was driving.

The Pasadena Police Department asked Channel 2 to refrain from revealing the suspect's identity while the investigation continues.

"We're blessed that she's OK," Hernandez said.

