Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County investigators released a sketch in an attempt to find the man responsible for sexually assaulting a girl last year.

On Oct. 5, 2018, officials said a man forced a 14-year-old girl into a vehicle while she was walking in the 19400 block of Wood Village Lane, in far west Harris County.

The girl told authorities the man grabbed her and forcefully threw her in the back seat of his vehicle, which was a black, newer-model Nissan Altima.

The girl said the man drove her to the parking lot of a hotel in the 19900 block of Park Row Drive in Katy.

The girl said the man sexually assaulted her in the parking lot.

The man is described by authorities as being black, about 18 to 24 years old and about 6 feet tall with a slim build. He had a medium complexion and short dreadlocks, officials said. At the time of the crime he was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the man's arrest. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online here.

