Shop With a Cop offers holiday gift help for select Fort Bend ISD students

HOUSTON - Select Fort Bend Independent School District students went on a shopping spree Saturday morning thanks in part to the Shop With a Cop program.

Officers with Missouri City police and the Fort Bend ISD Department took children shopping at the Target on Highway 6 in Missouri City for the third year.

“It’s good to put a smile on the kids' faces, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Sgt. Daryl Smith, with MCPD.

Thirty-four students from elementary and middle schools in need of financial assistance were chosen to receive a $125 shopping spree for themselves. Each student was paired with an officer, who helped the students shop for food, clothing and toys.

Princess Nettles, an Armstrong Elementary School fifth-grader, was able to stretch her budget to buy her brothers toys and clothes, too.

“It’s good to be able to buy what I want, because I get to buy stuff for my brothers, and I get to get a lot of stuff from here,” she said.

Donations from Target and Heritage Baptist Church helped fund the presents. Many of the officers also reached into their own wallets to make sure the children went home with everything in their carts.

“A lot of the officers came out of our own pockets, our own money to fill the gap, because we want to give them clothes, but we also want to buy some toys for the kids,” said Sgt. Russell D’Oench, with MCPD.

