Shooting victim's family honors man's memory by posing him with video game, sports gear at wake

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans shooting victim’s family has posed their loved one’s body for his wake playing video games and wearing his favorite sports gear.

WDSU reported Renard Matthews died in a shooting on June 25. Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Matthews’ family says he loved the Boston Celtics and playing video games. At his wake Sunday at the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, he was photographed by relatives wearing a Celtics jersey, holding a video game controller and sitting next to his favorite snacks.

The New Orleans native will be buried Tuesday.

