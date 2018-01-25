Shooting victim leads police to man's body at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - One man was found dead Wednesday in southwest Houston after another shooting victim called police.

Houston police said a shooting victim knocked on a door at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Narnin to aks for help. The resident called police and the man was taken to a hospital.

While at the hospital, the victim told police someone else had been shot.

Police said a man's body was found in the parking lot.

The relationship between the two victims is unclear.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.



