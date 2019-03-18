Shooting suspect found dead near UH-Downtown after falling to his death, officials say

HOUSTON - A man was found dead Sunday evening near the University of Houston-Downtown after he ran from police, officials said.

Officials said the man was shooting at people on Main Street before leading police on a foot chase. Police said they temporarily lost the man during the chase.

An officer, who was searching the campus, found the man's body, police said. After reviewing surveillance video, it appeared the man tripped, hit a railing, tried to hold on but ended up falling three stories to his death, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.