Shooting leaves child dead, mother wounded in NE Harris County, sheriff said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A shooting in northeast Harris County has left a 7-year-old girl dead and her mother wounded in the arm, sheriff's deputies said.
Maj. Jesse Razo said a car filled with five people - a woman and four girls, ages 7 to 15 were leaving a Walmart store near Wallisville and the Beltway around 7 a.m. when a red pickup truck came by and someone started shooting.
The woman in the car drove south on the Beltway and then made a U-turn and stopped on the north side, Razo said.
When deputies arrived, the child was dead and the mother was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, according to Razo.
He said the girls who survived are shaken and devastated.
"We are going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice," Razo said.
Then he had a direct message to the shooter.
"I urge you, whoever did this, you know who you are. Please turn yourself in now," Razo said, "We will be looking for you. We will locate you. We will find you."
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez consistently put out tweets about the incident.
In another tweet, Gonzalez said the gunman was wearing a red hoodie.
While the investigation continues, some lanes have been closed on E. Beltway 8 at Sterling Green.
If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 713-221-600
