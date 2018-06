HOUSTON - One person is dead following a shooting at a southwest Houston sports bar early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. at the La Oficina Sports Bar in the 11000 block of Wilcrest Drive following reports of shots fired inside the pool hall.

Investigators said they are working to learn more about this situation.

