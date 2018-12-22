Shooting at Texas City hotel leaves one woman injured, police said.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City police said a woman was injured in a shooting at a Fairfield Inn.

It occurred just before 7 a.m. at the hotel in the 10700 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.

Police said officers went to the Fairfield Inn to check out a robbery call, and that's when they discovered a 37-year-old woman wounded from gunfire.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital.

Police said the shooter had his face covered and took off in a white pickup truck.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are urged to call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.

