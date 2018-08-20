UPDATE: Shooter, victim killed in Missouri City warehouse shooting identified

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A woman died at a hospital Monday after she killed one person and injured another during a shooting at a Missouri City warehouse, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith Foods distribution center on Cravens Road near South Gessner Road.

Missouri City police said that a woman, identified as Kristine Peralez, who worked at the warehouse, opened fire inside and shot two of her fellow employees. One of those people, who police identified as Francisco Reyes, the overnight manager at the warehouse, died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, the shooter was in the parking lot. There was an exchange of gunfire, but it is unclear if she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by gunfire from officers, police said.

Police said there were about 20 people working in the warehouse at the time of the shooting.

"In fact, quite a few of the employees spoke with the shooter quite a bit during the day, today," said Missouri City police Chief Mike Berezin.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, but Berezin said Peralez may have posted her motive on social media before her rampage.

"I think (the post) may have spelled that out for us all, but until we have an opportunity to review that -- it's too early in the investigation," Berezin said.

A spokesman for the company called the shooting a "tragic situation," and that company leaders have been in contract with their employees.

