Ship collides with barges, causing massive gas product spill in Houston Ship Channel

A barge was struck by a ship in the Houston Ship Channel on May 10, 2019, causing a massive reformate spill.

GALVESTON, Texas - An outbound ship collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel, releasing thousands of barrels of a gasoline product into the water, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday, just east of Barbours Cut.

The Houston Ship Channel was closed from Light 61 to Light 75.

About 25,000 barrels of reformate entered the water, officials said. Reformate is a refined product that is blended with gasoline to boost octane to achieve levels needed for commercial sales. It is an extremely flammable liquid and vapor and can be fatal if it is swallowed.

The name of the ship that struck the barges was Genesis River and it was headed to Bayport Container Dock No. 5, officials said.

Via Sky 2 video, one of the barges could be seen with a significant amount of damage.

