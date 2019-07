HOUSTON - Fort Bend County Sheriff Nehls and law enforcement detectives will announce the arrest of a group connected with a Honduran burglary ring Monday afternoon.

The new conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Officials said the group is tied to at least 70 burglaries in the Fort Bend County area. Detectives also said several of the suspects arrested have been deported several times in the past.

