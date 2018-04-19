News

Shelter-in-place issued for Texas City after large fire reported at Valero refinery, officials say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A shelter-in-place hsa been issued for Texas City after a fire was reported at a Valero refinery.

Valero said it is assessing the situation. 

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

KPRC will update this story with more information as we get it. 

 

