Shelter-in-place issued for Texas City after large fire reported at Valero refinery, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A shelter-in-place hsa been issued for Texas City after a fire was reported at a Valero refinery.

Valero said it is assessing the situation.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

We are aware that there has been an explosion at the Valero refinery in Texas City. Local Fire Departments are in route to assist with putting out the fire. No other information is available at this time. We will put out updates as they become available. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) April 19, 2018

There has been an explosion at the Valero plant. As per Valero there is no need for a shelter plant. At the current time we have fire crews from the area and industry responding to the fire. No known casualties or injuries. Please continue to monitor. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) April 19, 2018

21st Century buses are being held due to the current Shelter in Place due to a refinery fire. We will release them as soon as we get the all clear. We will update when we can. — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) April 19, 2018

