Truck fire causes temporary shelter-in-place in La Porte area

LA PORTE, Texas - A shelter-in-place was temporarily issued due to a chemical emergency in the La Porte area.

A truck fire near the intersection of 16th Street and A Street forced the shelter-in-place.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 8:30 p.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Officials worked to control the fire and are determining what hazardous materials burned.

People in the area north of Spencer Highway and east of Underwood Road were advised to remain inside until the fire was contained. Officials also told residents to keep doors and windows closed and to turn off air conditioners.

